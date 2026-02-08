BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 12,687 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Truist Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $651,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,811.99. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $183,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,010.83. This represents a 83.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,660 shares of company stock worth $1,075,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

