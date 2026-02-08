BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 13,012 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,064.50.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,229.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $1,230.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,036.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $885.91.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,518.08. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,186,437.12. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,106 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

