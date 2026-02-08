BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 172,145 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $DRVN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,145 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.09% of Driven Brands worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 744.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,113.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

In related news, insider Scott L. O’melia sold 46,875 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 326,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,104. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company’s platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

