BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $2.68 Million Position in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 174.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 56.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,368 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 946,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 43,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,420.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.