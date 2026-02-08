BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $2.68 Million Position in Laureate Education $LAUR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Laureate Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Laureate Education by 510.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,214,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,401,000 after buying an additional 1,015,711 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,288,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 685,998 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,503,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 458,202 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Laureate Education by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 213,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

