BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.07% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sezzle by 24.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sezzle by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 4.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sezzle by 9.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sezzle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In other news, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,977.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,417.50. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sezzle stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 8.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Sezzle had a return on equity of 90.06% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

