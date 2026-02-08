BMO Capital Markets Cuts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $67.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 0.89. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $338.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 22,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,732,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,849.93. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 36,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $2,825,459.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,071,749 shares in the company, valued at $83,660,726.94. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,703 shares of company stock valued at $50,266,998. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,753,000 after acquiring an additional 360,207 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

