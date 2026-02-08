Brian Busse Sells 31,407 Shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $385,992.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 552,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,526.50. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Brian Busse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Brian Busse sold 15,922 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $201,413.30.

On Friday, January 30th, Brian Busse sold 8,245 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $105,618.45.

On Friday, January 9th, Brian Busse sold 18,841 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $257,933.29.

On Friday, November 14th, Brian Busse sold 149,521 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $2,148,616.77.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.80 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 557.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 119,857 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 643,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ARLO

Trending Headlines about Arlo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Arlo Technologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold a total of 172,015 shares across three transactions (Feb 4, 5 and 6) at average prices between $12.29–$12.65, raising about $2.14M and in one filing showing an 8.61% reduction in his position. These are sizable, recent insider sales that investors often view as negative signal for insider conviction. SEC Form 4 — Mcrae

CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold a total of 172,015 shares across three transactions (Feb 4, 5 and 6) at average prices between $12.29–$12.65, raising about $2.14M and in one filing showing an 8.61% reduction in his position. These are sizable, recent insider sales that investors often view as negative signal for insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Brian Busse sold 47,329 shares across two trades (Feb 4 and 6) at ~ $12.29–$12.65, generating roughly $587K and reducing his stake by several percent. Additional insider selling from senior legal leadership adds to the negative optics. SEC Form 4 — Busse

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.