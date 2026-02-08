Brian Busse Sells 31,407 Shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2026

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $385,992.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,794,526.50. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Busse also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 4th, Brian Busse sold 15,922 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $201,413.30.
  • On Friday, January 30th, Brian Busse sold 8,245 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $105,618.45.
  • On Friday, January 9th, Brian Busse sold 18,841 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $257,933.29.
  • On Friday, November 14th, Brian Busse sold 149,521 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $2,148,616.77.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.80 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.69 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 557.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 119,857 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 643,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

