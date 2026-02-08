Brian Carter Sells 9,979 Shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Carter sold 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 38.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after buying an additional 1,978,697 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,581,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 705,673 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,095,000 after buying an additional 1,847,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,947,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

