Brokers Issue Forecasts for CervoMed FY2025 Earnings

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CervoMed in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst F. Ahmed anticipates that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Brookline Capital Acquisition also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRVO. Roth Mkm set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded CervoMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Brookline Cap M raised shares of CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.82. CervoMed has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 415.27% and a negative return on equity of 76.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million.

In other news, insider Matthew Winton acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,805. This represents a 35.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Alam purchased 10,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,308.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,750. This represents a 632.28% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $737,723 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the second quarter worth $414,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CervoMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CervoMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

