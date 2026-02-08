Brokers Offer Predictions for electroCore FY2025 Earnings

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Brookline Cap M issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of electroCore in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Cap M analyst F. Ahmed expects that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the year. Brookline Cap M has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). electroCore had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 447.87%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on electroCore from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of electroCore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, electroCore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on electroCore

electroCore Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 857.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 65.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More electroCore News

Here are the key news stories impacting electroCore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded ECOR to a “Strong-Buy” and published new estimates that point toward improving profitability — forecasting FY2026 EPS of ($0.53) and a near-breakeven Q4 2026 EPS of ($0.01), which investors may view as a catalyst for the stock. Zacks Upgrade

Brookline Capital Management upgraded ECOR to a “Strong-Buy” and published new estimates that point toward improving profitability — forecasting FY2026 EPS of ($0.53) and a near-breakeven Q4 2026 EPS of ($0.01), which investors may view as a catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline released a detailed quarter-by-quarter EPS schedule (Q4 2025: ($0.39); Q1 2026: ($0.33); Q2 2026: ($0.12); Q3 2026: ($0.08); Q4 2026: ($0.01)) giving investors a roadmap for when improvement is expected, but these are analyst projections rather than company guidance. MarketBeat Estimates

Brookline released a detailed quarter-by-quarter EPS schedule (Q4 2025: ($0.39); Q1 2026: ($0.33); Q2 2026: ($0.12); Q3 2026: ($0.08); Q4 2026: ($0.01)) giving investors a roadmap for when improvement is expected, but these are analyst projections rather than company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrade, Brookline still models a sizable loss for FY2025 (forecast: ($1.70) EPS), which is worse than the current consensus full-year estimate of ($1.49) — a reminder that near-term profitability and cash flow remain risk factors. MarketBeat Estimates

electroCore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company’s lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.