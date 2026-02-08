Brokers Set Expectations for Aviat Networks FY2027 Earnings

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Aviat Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 2.2%

AVNW opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $340.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviat Networks

In other news, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $76,438.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,391 shares in the company, valued at $476,945.49. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $125,136.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 349,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,565.33. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 494,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 226,332 shares in the last quarter. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth $3,099,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 285,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 115,298 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 29.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 421,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,884 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Aviat Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Aviat Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” and lifted its price target to $36 (from $35), implying roughly ~36% upside from the current price — a clear positive catalyst for the stock. B. Riley Buy Rating

B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” and lifted its price target to $36 (from $35), implying roughly ~36% upside from the current price — a clear positive catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Northland increased its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $1.05 (from $0.82) and issued a FY2027 EPS projection of $2.89, signaling stronger expected back‑half and next‑year recovery/growth. This supports a more bullish medium‑term outlook. Northland Estimates

Northland increased its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $1.05 (from $0.82) and issued a FY2027 EPS projection of $2.89, signaling stronger expected back‑half and next‑year recovery/growth. This supports a more bullish medium‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data showed zero reported short interest with anomalies in the release (NaN entries), so there’s no clear short‑seller pressure signal from the published numbers. Short Interest

Reported short‑interest data showed zero reported short interest with anomalies in the release (NaN entries), so there’s no clear short‑seller pressure signal from the published numbers. Negative Sentiment: Northland trimmed its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.31 (from $0.56) and cut FY2026 guidance slightly to $2.12 (from $2.22), a near‑term earnings downgrade that could temper sentiment despite the stronger late‑year view. Northland Downgrades

Northland trimmed its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.31 (from $0.56) and cut FY2026 guidance slightly to $2.12 (from $2.22), a near‑term earnings downgrade that could temper sentiment despite the stronger late‑year view. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded Aviat to “Hold,” which may weigh on momentum among more cautious investors. Wall Street Zen Cut

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc is a specialist in wireless transport solutions, designing, manufacturing and selling microwave networking products that enable the secure and reliable transmission of data, voice and video. The company’s offerings address mission-critical communications needs for a broad range of end markets, including telecommunications service providers, utilities, government agencies and enterprises. Its product portfolio spans high-capacity packet microwave radios, IP transport systems and network management software.

Aviat’s core product lines include the WTM series of packet microwave platforms, which deliver scalable throughput and advanced resilience features, and the Eclipse packet microwave systems, which combine broadband capacity with synchronization, security and quality-of-service capabilities.

