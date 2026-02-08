Brokers Set Expectations for CSX’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSX)

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for CSX in a report issued on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

CSX stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $1,215,774.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,614.10. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $2,498,679.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 170,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,400,721.96. This trade represents a 28.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Positive media/analyst momentum: coverage and bullish articles have helped push CSX into fresh 12‑month/52‑week highs, supporting buying interest. CSX Hits New 12‑Month High

Positive media/analyst momentum: coverage and bullish articles have helped push CSX into fresh 12‑month/52‑week highs, supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term EPS outlook remains above current consensus in Zacks’ model for FY2027–FY2028 (Zacks publishes FY2027/FY2028 estimates of $2.03 and $2.09), which underpins some investor confidence about multi‑year earnings power. (Zacks Research note)

Longer‑term EPS outlook remains above current consensus in Zacks’ model for FY2027–FY2028 (Zacks publishes FY2027/FY2028 estimates of $2.03 and $2.09), which underpins some investor confidence about multi‑year earnings power. (Zacks Research note) Neutral Sentiment: Industry update: Class I briefings mention CSX alongside peers (operational/contextual news for rail sector); useful for sector positioning but not an immediate earnings driver. Class I Briefs: CSX, BNSF

Industry update: Class I briefings mention CSX alongside peers (operational/contextual news for rail sector); useful for sector positioning but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target trims are mixed: several shops slightly cut price targets (Evercore, JPMorgan) but maintained constructive ratings — a tempered bullish view that supports the stock while capping upside. Analyst coverage summary

Analyst target trims are mixed: several shops slightly cut price targets (Evercore, JPMorgan) but maintained constructive ratings — a tempered bullish view that supports the stock while capping upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares (~$1.22M), reducing his stake ~27.7% — insider sales can weigh on sentiment and prompt investor questions about timing/intent. Insider trade report

Insider selling: EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares (~$1.22M), reducing his stake ~27.7% — insider sales can weigh on sentiment and prompt investor questions about timing/intent. Negative Sentiment: Zacks’ near‑term estimate cuts: Zacks lowered several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and multiple quarters in 2026–2027 were trimmed), which could pressure short‑term expectations and earnings momentum. (Zacks Research notes)

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

