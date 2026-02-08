Brookline Cap M Forecasts CervoMed FY2025 Earnings

Get CervoMed alerts:

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Cap M issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CervoMed in a report released on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Cap M analyst F. Ahmed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year. Brookline Cap M has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 415.27% and a negative return on equity of 76.78%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CervoMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition raised CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of CRVO opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.82. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CervoMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CervoMed by 35.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CervoMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CervoMed

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire acquired 10,807 shares of CervoMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $91,427.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,750. This trade represents a 638.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Winton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $737,723. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

