Brookline Cap M Weighs in on Immunic FY2025 Earnings

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Cap M issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Cap M analyst F. Ahmed expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Brookline Cap M currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMUX. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.62 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Immunic by 678.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 414.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 427,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 219,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded Immunic to a “Strong‑Buy” (reported by Zacks), a direct positive catalyst that can attract buyers and short‑covering. Zacks Upgrade

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

