Brookline Cap M Weighs in on Immunic FY2025 Earnings

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Cap M issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Cap M analyst F. Ahmed expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Brookline Cap M currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05.
Immunic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.62 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.
Institutional Trading of Immunic
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Immunic by 678.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 414.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 427,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 219,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Immunic News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Immunic this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded Immunic to a “Strong‑Buy” (reported by Zacks), a direct positive catalyst that can attract buyers and short‑covering. Zacks Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Brookline’s FY2026 outlook is materially less negative than the consensus — the firm forecasts FY2026 EPS of ($0.46) versus the street consensus of about ($0.94) — signaling an improving earnings trajectory that may be interpreted positively by investors. MarketBeat Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Brookline published detailed quarterly EPS forecasts (Q4 2025: -$0.12; Q1 2026: -$0.13; Q2 2026: -$0.12; Q3 2026: -$0.11; Q4 2026: -$0.10), providing investors with updated cadence for expected losses and potential milestones to watch. MarketBeat Forecasts
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrade and smaller projected losses, Immunic remains unprofitable with consensus and Brookline forecasts still negative; the company’s small market cap, low share price and relatively thin liquidity increase execution and stock‑volatility risk for investors.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.
Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.
