Brookline Capital Acquisition Forecasts CRDL FY2025 Earnings

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst F. Ahmed forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Brookline Capital Acquisition also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Brookline Cap M raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 5,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Boyer Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 366.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 463,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 1,983.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 524,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded CRDL to a “Strong‑Buy,” highlighting bullish analyst sentiment that can spur buying interest from investors and funds. Zacks Upgrade

Brookline Capital Management upgraded CRDL to a “Strong‑Buy,” highlighting bullish analyst sentiment that can spur buying interest from investors and funds. Positive Sentiment: Brookline published detailed EPS estimates for 2025–2026 (quarterly losses around $0.07–$0.08; FY2026 forecast ≈ ($0.29)), which are modestly less negative than the consensus FY2026 estimate of ($0.33). The slightly improved outlook vs. consensus can be read as a relative improvement in near‑term expectations. Brookline Estimates

Brookline published detailed EPS estimates for 2025–2026 (quarterly losses around $0.07–$0.08; FY2026 forecast ≈ ($0.29)), which are modestly less negative than the consensus FY2026 estimate of ($0.33). The slightly improved outlook vs. consensus can be read as a relative improvement in near‑term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Published short‑interest data claims a “large increase” but simultaneously reports 0 shares short and NaN changes, with a days‑to‑cover of 0.0 — the figures look inconsistent and are unlikely to be a meaningful market driver until clarified by reliable data.

Published short‑interest data claims a “large increase” but simultaneously reports 0 shares short and NaN changes, with a days‑to‑cover of 0.0 — the figures look inconsistent and are unlikely to be a meaningful market driver until clarified by reliable data. Negative Sentiment: Brookline’s forecasts still show recurring quarterly losses and a negative FY outlook (company remains unprofitable). Ongoing losses limit valuation upside and mean the stock remains sensitive to funding, clinical, or regulatory news. Brookline Estimates

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing immunomodulatory treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead asset, CardiolRx, is a proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) formulation designed to target the inflammation and oxidative stress underlying conditions such as acute myocardial injury and heart failure. Cardiol holds exclusive global rights to CardiolRx through a licensing partnership and is advancing additional preclinical programs focused on small-molecule immunotherapies for heart disease.

CardiolRx is formulated for oral administration and has been evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 myocardial protection study assessing safety and key biomarkers following acute coronary syndromes.

