Bryan Dechairo Sells 5,961 Shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) COO Bryan Dechairo sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $510,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bryan Dechairo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 2nd, Bryan Dechairo sold 3,413 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $339,695.89.
GeneDx Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.71. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $170.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.56 and a beta of 2.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 664.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 248.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in GeneDx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.
Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.
