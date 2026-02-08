Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $268.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $240.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

Shares of CAH opened at $226.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.13. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $120.72 and a 1-year high of $230.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results and raised outlook — Cardinal reported Q2 FY2026 revenue up ~19% to $65.6B and non‑GAAP EPS of $2.63 (beat), and raised fiscal‑year non‑GAAP EPS guidance to $10.15–$10.35; management cited strong specialty medicine demand and improved segment performance. PR Newswire

Street commentary and momentum coverage — Multiple outlets (Barron’s, Reuters, Zacks, TipRanks, 24/7 Wall St.) highlight the beat, raised guidance and accelerating specialty drug volumes, which has driven momentum interest in the stock. Examples: Reuters coverage on the outlook and Barron’s note on guidance lifts. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call & transcripts available — Management commentary and slides from the Q2 call confirm the drivers behind the beat (specialty medicine, margin expansion, buybacks); these provide detail but no new surprises beyond the release. MSN Transcript

Earnings call & transcripts available — Management commentary and slides from the Q2 call confirm the drivers behind the beat (specialty medicine, margin expansion, buybacks); these provide detail but no new surprises beyond the release. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum stock analysis — Zacks highlights style‑score based momentum attributes, which can attract technical and quant funds but also increase volatility. Zacks

Momentum stock analysis — Zacks highlights style‑score based momentum attributes, which can attract technical and quant funds but also increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and historical ROE signal — After the rally the stock trades at an elevated P/E (~34x) and company data show a negative trailing return on equity metric, which could concern value‑focused investors and limit upside absent continued execution. Background valuation metrics

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

