Chan Henry Lee Sells 1,660 Shares of BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.52, for a total transaction of $580,203.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chan Henry Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Chan Henry Lee sold 664 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.76, for a total transaction of $220,288.64.

On Thursday, December 11th, Chan Henry Lee sold 332 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $107,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Chan Henry Lee sold 996 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.17, for a total value of $347,773.32.

BeOne Medicines Trading Up 2.0%

ONC opened at $353.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $196.45 and a 12 month high of $385.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $400.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on BeOne Medicines from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $399.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.07.

Institutional Trading of BeOne Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONC. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $13,857,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 1,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,895,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

