Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $84,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,687,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,141,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $940,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,990,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,845,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $251.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.