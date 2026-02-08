Chevron (NYSE:CVX) CTO Sells $1,070,580.00 in Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 476 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.68. This represents a 92.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chevron stock opened at $181.06 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.45. The company has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

