CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $266.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on CME Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $302.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $302.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.90 and a 200 day moving average of $273.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $6,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,468.20. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the purchase, the director owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and commentary reinforced the firm’s resilient fee-based franchise — investors reacted to better-than-expected quarterly results and the company hitting a new one-year high after the report. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 earnings beat and commentary reinforced the firm’s resilient fee-based franchise — investors reacted to better-than-expected quarterly results and the company hitting a new one-year high after the report. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $316 and maintained a buy rating, giving fresh analyst support that can help momentum. Deutsche Bank PT Raise

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $316 and maintained a buy rating, giving fresh analyst support that can help momentum. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating, highlighting CME’s defensive, fee-based franchise and structural growth drivers. Morgan Stanley Note

Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating, highlighting CME’s defensive, fee-based franchise and structural growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: RBC nudged its target to $302 (sector perform) — a small technical change that largely preserves prior sentiment. RBC PT Adjustment

RBC nudged its target to $302 (sector perform) — a small technical change that largely preserves prior sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management confirmed the firm is exploring a CME-issued digital token and tokenized cash pilots (including work with Google), a strategic move that could expand 24/7 crypto/product offerings and new non-trading revenue streams. CME Token Exploration

Management confirmed the firm is exploring a CME-issued digital token and tokenized cash pilots (including work with Google), a strategic move that could expand 24/7 crypto/product offerings and new non-trading revenue streams. Negative Sentiment: CME raised initial and maintenance margins for gold and silver futures (e.g., gold margins to 9% from 8%, silver to 18% from 15%) to manage sharp volatility — measures that can damp trading volume and futures activity in the near term. Margin Hikes

CME raised initial and maintenance margins for gold and silver futures (e.g., gold margins to 9% from 8%, silver to 18% from 15%) to manage sharp volatility — measures that can damp trading volume and futures activity in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Pelican Bay Capital reported selling CME in Q4, signaling at least some institutional trimming that could weigh on sentiment if others follow. Institutional Selling

Pelican Bay Capital reported selling CME in Q4, signaling at least some institutional trimming that could weigh on sentiment if others follow. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan still carries an underweight rating despite updating its target — a reminder there are pockets of skepticism about valuation and upside. JPMorgan Note

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.