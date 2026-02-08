CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $316.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $312.00 to $316.00 in a research report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CME. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $304.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $304.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.47.

Shares of CME stock opened at $302.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.90 and a 200-day moving average of $273.02. CME Group has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $302.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.CME Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $6,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,737,468.20. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Caldwell Trust Co raised its position in CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and commentary reinforced the firm’s resilient fee-based franchise — investors reacted to better-than-expected quarterly results and the company hitting a new one-year high after the report. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 earnings beat and commentary reinforced the firm’s resilient fee-based franchise — investors reacted to better-than-expected quarterly results and the company hitting a new one-year high after the report. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $316 and maintained a buy rating, giving fresh analyst support that can help momentum. Deutsche Bank PT Raise

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $316 and maintained a buy rating, giving fresh analyst support that can help momentum. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating, highlighting CME’s defensive, fee-based franchise and structural growth drivers. Morgan Stanley Note

Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating, highlighting CME’s defensive, fee-based franchise and structural growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: RBC nudged its target to $302 (sector perform) — a small technical change that largely preserves prior sentiment. RBC PT Adjustment

RBC nudged its target to $302 (sector perform) — a small technical change that largely preserves prior sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management confirmed the firm is exploring a CME-issued digital token and tokenized cash pilots (including work with Google), a strategic move that could expand 24/7 crypto/product offerings and new non-trading revenue streams. CME Token Exploration

Management confirmed the firm is exploring a CME-issued digital token and tokenized cash pilots (including work with Google), a strategic move that could expand 24/7 crypto/product offerings and new non-trading revenue streams. Negative Sentiment: CME raised initial and maintenance margins for gold and silver futures (e.g., gold margins to 9% from 8%, silver to 18% from 15%) to manage sharp volatility — measures that can damp trading volume and futures activity in the near term. Margin Hikes

CME raised initial and maintenance margins for gold and silver futures (e.g., gold margins to 9% from 8%, silver to 18% from 15%) to manage sharp volatility — measures that can damp trading volume and futures activity in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Pelican Bay Capital reported selling CME in Q4, signaling at least some institutional trimming that could weigh on sentiment if others follow. Institutional Selling

Pelican Bay Capital reported selling CME in Q4, signaling at least some institutional trimming that could weigh on sentiment if others follow. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan still carries an underweight rating despite updating its target — a reminder there are pockets of skepticism about valuation and upside. JPMorgan Note

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

