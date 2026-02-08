Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Corteva from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Up 0.2%

Corteva stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 118.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.