Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.
In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coupang by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/valuation pieces argue Coupang may be underpriced versus intrinsic value — discussion of DCF upside and a note that the company’s growth engine remains intact despite near‑term uncertainty could support longer‑term upside. Is Coupang Pricing Reflect Its Slide Despite DCF Suggesting Upside Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that Coupang’s core growth drivers remain intact, framing current weakness as temporary and a potential buying opportunity for longer‑term investors. Coupang’s Growth Engine Remains Intact Despite Temporary Uncertainty
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms are issuing notices about lead‑plaintiff deadlines in recently filed securities suits (procedural reminders that expand plaintiff participation but are not court rulings). These alerts increase headline volume but are an early‑stage legal development. CPNG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Coupang, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed Coupang as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination and communications with the South Korean government — a regulatory probe that raises policy and reputational risk. US House panel issues subpoena to Coupang
- Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder‑rights firms (Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, Levi & Korsinsky, others) are investigating or have filed securities class actions tied to a late‑2025 data breach and alleged disclosure delays — ongoing litigation/investigations create legal costs, management distraction, and uncertainty. Johnson Fistel Investigates Data Breach Disclosures Hagens Berman Alert
- Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage with an “underperform” rating and a $17 price target — a fresh bearish institutional view that may pressure sentiment and impact short‑term flows. Bernstein initiates with Underperform
Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.
The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.
