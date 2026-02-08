Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. Coupang has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coupang by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

