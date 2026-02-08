Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $390,200.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Gary Ogilby sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,126.72. This represents a 19.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $649.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $596.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $683.09.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.33.

View Our Latest Report on CW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $270,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,537,000. Munro Partners bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,468,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

More Curtiss-Wright News

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Insights Into Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4

Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Curtiss‑Wright Declares Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling from top executives is the dominant negative catalyst: CEO, CFO, COO and multiple VPs/EVPs disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (filed Feb 4–5). The scale and timing of these disposals are pressuring sentiment and are likely the primary reason for intraday volatility despite positive fundamentals. Curtiss‑Wright Insider Exodus Sample SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.