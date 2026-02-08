Cypress Capital Group Buys 1,171 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 294.7% in the first quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.60, for a total value of $369,448.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,879. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $341,860.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,738.02. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,594 shares of company stock worth $24,325,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Arete Research set a $718.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $835.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $860.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $754.00 to $849.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $847.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3%

META stock opened at $661.46 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $656.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.