Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,718 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

DT opened at $33.76 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,612.20. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,424. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

