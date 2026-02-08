Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $170.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $157.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $160.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,762,000 after buying an additional 5,371,585 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,165,000 after buying an additional 2,159,126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,730,000 after buying an additional 2,075,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

