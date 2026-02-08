Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $88.95 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $88,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 179.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $503.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.55.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $501.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.00 and a 52 week high of $527.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

