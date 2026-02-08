Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Ralph Lauren worth $83,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 39.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore set a $420.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.06.

Key Stories Impacting Ralph Lauren

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralph Lauren this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ralph Lauren reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $6.22 and revenue of $2.41B, both above Wall Street estimates — the quarter showed 12.2% revenue growth and margin expansion, which underpins the bullish case. Earnings Release & Transcript

Ralph Lauren reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $6.22 and revenue of $2.41B, both above Wall Street estimates — the quarter showed 12.2% revenue growth and margin expansion, which underpins the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full‑year outlook after strong holiday demand (Polo, leather handbags cited) — a positive signal for revenue and operating‑margin recovery over the year. Reuters: Sales Beat

Management raised its full‑year outlook after strong holiday demand (Polo, leather handbags cited) — a positive signal for revenue and operating‑margin recovery over the year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG lifted its price target to $435 (buy), and Telsey reaffirmed Outperform with a $435 target — these upgrades/reaffirms add upward pressure on the stock. BTIG / The Fly

Analyst support: BTIG lifted its price target to $435 (buy), and Telsey reaffirmed Outperform with a $435 target — these upgrades/reaffirms add upward pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and coverage: Evercore and others remain bullish/reiterate buys, and the company held its earnings call (transcript available) — ongoing analyst attention supports liquidity and investor interest. Evercore / Globe & Mail

Analyst notes and coverage: Evercore and others remain bullish/reiterate buys, and the company held its earnings call (transcript available) — ongoing analyst attention supports liquidity and investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are out for deeper review — useful for investors parsing margin drivers, channel trends and international performance. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcript are out for deeper review — useful for investors parsing margin drivers, channel trends and international performance. Negative Sentiment: Ralph Lauren warned of Q4 margin pressure tied to U.S. tariffs; that outlook drove an initial sell‑off in the stock despite the beat and is the main downside catalyst investors are judging. Yahoo Finance: Tariff Margin Warning

Ralph Lauren warned of Q4 margin pressure tied to U.S. tariffs; that outlook drove an initial sell‑off in the stock despite the beat and is the main downside catalyst investors are judging. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares briefly fell (reports of an early ~7% drop in intraday trading) as markets focused on near‑term margin risk even as the company raised its annual guidance. Proactive Investors

Market reaction: shares briefly fell (reports of an early ~7% drop in intraday trading) as markets focused on near‑term margin risk even as the company raised its annual guidance. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target from $425 to $410 (still a buy) — a modest downward revision that slightly offsets some of the positive analyst action. Benzinga: Jefferies PT Cut

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $342.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.10.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.