Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $113,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,172,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after buying an additional 579,074 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 469,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 464,811 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,531,000 after acquiring an additional 388,096 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,795,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,630,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.