Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQNR. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.71.
Equinor ASA Price Performance
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equinor ASA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,759,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,852,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,923,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,437.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after buying an additional 2,137,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,827,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 39,524 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Equinor raised its quarterly dividend to $0.39 (5.4% increase vs. prior quarter), with an annualized yield around 5.6% and an ex-dividend date of May 15 — boosts income appeal for yield-focused investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates as higher liquids and gas production lifted EPS despite year-over-year revenue decline; this operational beat supports near-term earnings momentum. Equinor Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Production Volumes
- Positive Sentiment: Management set a target of ~3% production growth for 2026 while cutting capital expenditures by about $4B — signaling improved capital discipline and potentially higher free cash flow. Equinor targets 3% production growth in 2026 while reducing CapEx by $4B amid market volatility
- Positive Sentiment: Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding buy-side pressure and validating the earnings/dividend story (report referenced via Zacks).
- Positive Sentiment: Signed a five‑year gas supply agreement with Dutch utility Eneco — a multi-year commercial win that supports contracted volumes and cash flow in Europe. Equinor signs gas deal with Eneco in the Netherlands
- Neutral Sentiment: Allocations of bonus shares to certain insiders under Equinor’s share savings plan were reported — a retention/compensation action that is informational but not necessarily directional. Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and presentation were posted (useful for deeper read-through of drivers, hedging and guidance). Equinor ASA 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America downgraded Equinor from “buy” to “neutral,” which could temper buying momentum from institutional investors.
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $25 but maintained a “hold” rating — the PT sits below current levels, suggesting analysts still see valuation risk even after operational improvements. Finviz (TD Cowen price target note)
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.
In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.
