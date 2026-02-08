Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQNR. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,759,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,852,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,923,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,437.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after buying an additional 2,137,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,827,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 39,524 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

