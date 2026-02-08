Exelon Corporation $EXC Holdings Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,464 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 3.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Exelon by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,118 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 51.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

