Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $143.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $162.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

