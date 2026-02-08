Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI Position Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3,592.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $220,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 239,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 31.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 22.40%.The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $213,458.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,507.30. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $59,764.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,375. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,709 shares of company stock valued at $321,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

Featured Articles

