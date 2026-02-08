FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,708 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,410. This trade represents a 70.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

Featured Articles

