FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CGTX Issued By Brookline Cap M

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Cap M issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Cap M analyst F. Ahmed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. Brookline Cap M currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CGTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of CGTX opened at $1.06 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded CGTX to “Strong‑Buy” and released a set of quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates that are less negative than market consensus (Brookline FY2026: -$0.46 vs. consensus -$0.80). The upgrade plus narrower loss estimates likely improved investor expectations for future valuation and financing needs. Brookline coverage (MarketBeat)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

