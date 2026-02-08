FY2025 EPS Forecast for Safe Pro Group Lowered by Analyst

Get Safe Pro Group alerts:

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safe Pro Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Safe Pro Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Safe Pro Group had a negative net margin of 968.74% and a negative return on equity of 280.18%.

SPAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Safe Pro Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Safe Pro Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Safe Pro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Safe Pro Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safe Pro Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Safe Pro Group Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAI opened at $4.40 on Friday. Safe Pro Group has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Safe Pro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Safe Pro Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Pro Group in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safe Pro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Pro Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 144,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter.

Safe Pro Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

