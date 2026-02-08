FY2029 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Decreased by HC Wainwright

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued on Thursday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVCR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $20.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NovoCure stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.73. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 662.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NovoCure by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

