FY2030 Earnings Forecast for VYGR Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.

VYGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 404.85%.The firm had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 317,927 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 863.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 334,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company’s core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm’s pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.