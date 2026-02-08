Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells $379,027.35 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $379,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,117.92. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.The firm had revenue of $994.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 84.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greif by 0.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: CFO Lawrence Hilsheimer bought roughly 18,322 shares across Feb. 3–4 (total purchase value ~\$1.63M), a strong insider buy that can be seen as management confidence in the business and supports the stock. Read More.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

