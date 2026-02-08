Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 46,264 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 269.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

