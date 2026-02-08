Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 46,264 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 269.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Stock Up 3.9%
Banco Santander stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $13.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Key Headlines Impacting Banco Santander
Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record 2025 results and announced a large share buyback (≈€5.0B), boosting capital return expectations and supporting the stock. Banco Santander Delivers Record 2025 Results and Launches €5 Billion Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a €5.03B buyback tied to the Poland sale and 2025 profits — direct shareholder capital return that typically supports the share price. Banco Santander Launches €5.03 Billion Share Buyback Tied to Poland Sale and 2025 Profits
- Positive Sentiment: Santander agreed to buy Webster Financial for about $12.3B, accelerating U.S. retail expansion and potential NII (net interest income) growth — seen as strategic M&A that can lift long-term earnings. Santander to buy Webster for $12.3B
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations and trading volume spiked, signaling investor enthusiasm for the results and buyback/transaction news. Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Settlement of Brazilian tax disputes with peers reduces contingent litigation risk and potential future charges. Itau, Santander, Citi strike deals to end Brazilian tax disputes
- Neutral Sentiment: Company launched an ESOP ADR shelf and flagged UK cost-cutting measures — structural moves that could improve shareholder returns but carry implementation uncertainty. What Banco Santander (BME:SAN)’s ESOP ADR Shelf and UK Cost Cuts Mean For Shareholders
- Neutral Sentiment: Management scheduled an analyst audioconference and published a 2025 results framework with detail on the Webster deal — useful for due diligence but contains forward-looking assumptions. Banco Santander Schedules Analyst Audioconference Accessible Online
- Negative Sentiment: Santander clarified use of non‑IFRS metrics and flagged wide-ranging risks to its outlook, and separately highlighted risks around the Webster acquisition — these disclosures may limit near-term multiple expansion as investors price in integration and accounting risks. Santander Clarifies Use of Non-IFRS Metrics and Flags Wide-Ranging Risks to Outlook
Banco Santander Profile
Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.
The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.
