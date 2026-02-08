Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 10,309 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 265.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,919,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,594 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 19.7% in the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,260,000 after purchasing an additional 742,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 32.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,371,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,327,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,752,000 after buying an additional 172,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

GFI opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

