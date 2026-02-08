HC Wainwright Estimates Verastem FY2025 Earnings

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Verastem in a report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.21) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verastem’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Verastem Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $6.67 on Friday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $445.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Verastem by 9.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 110.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $73,898.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 400,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,744.64. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Calkins sold 5,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $36,079.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,788.04. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,478 shares of company stock valued at $462,045. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Verastem

Here are the key news stories impacting Verastem this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary Q4 and full‑year 2025 revenue came in stronger than investors expected, driven by sales from the Avmapki Fakzynja co‑pack partnership; the release prompted the near‑term stock rally. Verastem preliminary results

Preliminary Q4 and full‑year 2025 revenue came in stronger than investors expected, driven by sales from the Avmapki Fakzynja co‑pack partnership; the release prompted the near‑term stock rally. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and an $18 price target and updated long‑range EPS forecasts — notably raising FY2028 and FY2029 estimates and projecting much larger positive EPS by FY2030 — signaling growing analyst confidence in Verastem’s path to profitability. This analyst support likely amplified buying interest. HC Wainwright estimates (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and an $18 price target and updated long‑range EPS forecasts — notably raising FY2028 and FY2029 estimates and projecting much larger positive EPS by FY2030 — signaling growing analyst confidence in Verastem’s path to profitability. This analyst support likely amplified buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Dan Paterson filed a small sale of 970 shares at about $6.69 on Feb. 4; the sale is modest relative to his remaining holdings and likely has limited informational weight for investors. SEC filing

CEO Dan Paterson filed a small sale of 970 shares at about $6.69 on Feb. 4; the sale is modest relative to his remaining holdings and likely has limited informational weight for investors. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s near‑term forecasts still show multi‑year losses (FY2025–FY2027 and FY2026 EPS pegged negative), so while long‑term outlook is improving, the company remains unprofitable in the medium term — a risk for investors focused on near‑term cash burn or dilution. HC Wainwright estimates (MarketBeat)

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that target cancer stemness and resistance pathways. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, Verastem Oncology applies a precision-medicine approach to identify key signaling nodes responsible for tumor growth and relapse, with an emphasis on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company’s research platform integrates insights into complex signaling networks to advance novel compounds from early discovery through clinical proof of concept.

The company’s lead marketed product is COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which received U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.