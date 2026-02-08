HC Wainwright Expects Reduced Earnings for Galaxy Digital

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Galaxy Digital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galaxy Digital’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLXY. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Galaxy Digital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GLXY stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Galaxy Digital by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,669,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,782 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,435,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,233,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,452,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,525,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas R. Deason acquired 25,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. This represents a 73.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

More Galaxy Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Galaxy Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $200 million of Class A common stock over the next 12 months (open‑market or negotiated buys; Nasdaq purchases capped at ~5% of outstanding shares; program can be suspended). This buyback is the primary catalyst for today’s upside as investors view it as a signal of confidence and a way to support the stock. Galaxy approves buyback

Board approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $200 million of Class A common stock over the next 12 months (open‑market or negotiated buys; Nasdaq purchases capped at ~5% of outstanding shares; program can be suspended). This buyback is the primary catalyst for today’s upside as investors view it as a signal of confidence and a way to support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Director Douglas Deason purchased 25,000 shares (~$520k at ~$20.80), increasing his stake materially — an insider buy that supports management confidence in the outlook. SEC Form 4

Director Douglas Deason purchased 25,000 shares (~$520k at ~$20.80), increasing his stake materially — an insider buy that supports management confidence in the outlook. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several 2026 quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4) and trimmed FY2026 losses slightly while maintaining a Buy rating and $40 target — a sign of improving medium‑term profit expectations. HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright raised several 2026 quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4) and trimmed FY2026 losses slightly while maintaining a Buy rating and $40 target — a sign of improving medium‑term profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: BTIG and other brokers reiterated Buy/Outperform stances, providing continued institutional support that helps underpin sentiment if buyback execution continues. BTIG reiterates Buy

BTIG and other brokers reiterated Buy/Outperform stances, providing continued institutional support that helps underpin sentiment if buyback execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker view still sits around “Moderate Buy” with a range of price targets; this mixed but generally favorable coverage tempers volatility but leaves upside dependent on execution and crypto market moves. Consensus recommendation

Consensus broker view still sits around “Moderate Buy” with a range of price targets; this mixed but generally favorable coverage tempers volatility but leaves upside dependent on execution and crypto market moves. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target (reported as lower than earlier) but left an overweight stance — a moderate signal that helps relative positioning but reduces some upside from higher targets. Morgan Stanley coverage

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target (reported as lower than earlier) but left an overweight stance — a moderate signal that helps relative positioning but reduces some upside from higher targets. Negative Sentiment: Galaxy reported a $482 million net loss in Q4 2025 and missed revenue expectations, which sparked earlier heavy selling and remains a core reason for near‑term downside risk and analyst forecast trimming. Q4 loss report

Galaxy reported a $482 million net loss in Q4 2025 and missed revenue expectations, which sparked earlier heavy selling and remains a core reason for near‑term downside risk and analyst forecast trimming. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut near‑term forecasts after the Q4 results and some commentary remains pessimistic about short‑term earnings and crypto market dependency, which could re‑pressure the stock if buybacks or crypto prices disappoint. Analyst forecast cuts

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.