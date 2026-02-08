HC Wainwright Predicts Atlas Lithium FY2026 Earnings

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Atlas Lithium had a negative return on equity of 120.64% and a negative net margin of 9,881.20%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlas Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Lithium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Atlas Lithium stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.76. Atlas Lithium has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Lithium by 210.3% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 187,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 126,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects.

