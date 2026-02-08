HC Wainwright Predicts Stronger Earnings for Pharming Group

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million.

PHAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pharming Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Pharming Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PHAR opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Pharming Group has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,607.39 and a beta of -0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

