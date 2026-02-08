Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $178.11 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,527 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 5.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $178,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 17.3% in the third quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,437,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average of $338.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.
Key Stories Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler CapEx jump supports multi‑year demand for Broadcom’s AI chips — Google and Meta signaled much larger 2026 CapEx plans, which investors view as direct upside to Broadcom’s TAM for TPUs/MTIA and other data‑center products. Broadcom and Nvidia Stocks Rise. How Google’s AI Spending Will Boost the Chip Makers.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market tech rebound led by chip names boosted AVGO — a Friday surge in large‑cap semiconductors helped lift Broadcom as investors bought the dip after recent tech weakness. Dow jumps 1,000 points as Nvidia, Broadcom spark tech-led market comeback
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum narrative: Broadcom framed as a “Mag Seven” gatecrasher — positive press around Broadcom’s ability to challenge AI‑heavy megacap performance added to buying interest. Broadcom Rallies 6% to Challenge Magnificent Seven Dominance on Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/support — Zacks moved Broadcom to a stronger rating, providing a fresh catalyst and third‑party validation for buyers. Zacks.com
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF flows and index construction may add steady demand — new ETFs and factor funds that include AVGO can create incremental bid but are not immediate earnings drivers. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Neutral Sentiment: Contrarian views and valuation debate continue — some analysts argue the market still misprices AVGO; useful for medium/long‑term investors but mixed for near‑term trading. Broadcom: The Market Is Likely Getting It Wrong
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback concerns and analyst caution — recent coverage highlights that AVGO had pulled back earlier, and some analysts flag downside/earnings sensitivity, which keeps volatility elevated. Broadcom Stock Is Pulling Back. Here’s What Analysts Expect Next.
- Negative Sentiment: Periodic profit‑taking and headline volatility — several outlets explain why AVGO has traded down at times this week, underscoring that sentiment swings around AI narratives can reverse quickly. Broadcom (AVGO) stock trades down, here is why
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
