Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Stock Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1,859.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,633,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,635,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,071 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,340.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,137,000 after purchasing an additional 819,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 68.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,915,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,617,000 after buying an additional 780,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $223.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.34. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $226.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

